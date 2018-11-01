Batman visits NICU babies at Texas Children's for Halloween

Batman made a surprise visit to some newborns who celebrated their first Halloween at Texas Children's Hospital in the Woodlands.But Batman wasn't the only one dressed in costume. The babies at Texas Children's NICU were dressed in their own tiny costumes.Volunteers organized the visit to make memories and cheer up their families.The Halloween spirit also filled memorial Hermann Hospital. The staff joined young patients in playing dress up, trick-or-treating around the building and playing games.