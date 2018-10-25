SOCIETY

Fortnite's zombie update for Halloween has some Houston Astros crying foul

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fortnitemares video game update is not sitting well with some Astros players.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the top searches on Google Thursday morning was Fortnitemares, and you can't help but wonder if some of the Houston Astros were responsible for driving that traffic.

The makers of the popular video game Fortnite released an update in the spirit of Halloween that adds creatures of the undead, including zombies and ghouls, randomly into the action - much to the chagrin of some Astros players.

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted about the frightful feature tweeting, "I will love you as long as you are a game but please, please patch these zombie things."



He even continued the conversation with some fans on Twitter, saying he'd be all for it if the zombies popped up in a separate game mode.

Hear that, Fortnite makers?

Third baseman Alex Bregman also chimed in on Twitter saying, "Hey Fortnite, these zombies are brutal!



The Astros have proved before that they aren't just casual fans of the game.

They talked to ABC13 earlier this year about their love for competing to be the last player standing in the "Hunger Games" type battle royale.

"It's just another way for us to have fun and be the nerds we want to be," said outfielder Josh Reddick back in April.

If you want to battle these guys, you better know what you're getting into.

According to Bregman, he, McCullers and outfielder Jake Marisnick are the best.

EMBED More News Videos

Not even the Astros can resist Fortnite

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston Astrosvideo gamesportshalloweenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Society
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
LIVE UPDATE: Suspicious package sent to De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
Rapper Ice-T arrested for allegedly not paying tolls
Show More
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
Blue Bell releases new flavor to satisfy your holiday cravings
'Protected' sex offender accused of grabbing 10-year-old girl
Switching careers later in life? You're not alone
More News