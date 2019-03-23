Sports

Justin Verlander agrees to 2-year extension with Astros

EMBED <>More Videos

Learn more about the Cy-Young award winner who's joined the Astros

HOUSTON, Texas -- Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have agreed on a $66 million, two-year contract extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The agreement will keep the right-hander, who was entering the last year of his contract, in Houston through the 2021 season. The person spoke Saturday to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because details not had been released by the team. The agreement was first reported by KRIV-FOX 26.

The 36-year-old Verlander was traded from Detroit to Houston on Aug. 31, 2017, and helped the Astros win their first World Series that season. The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner finished second in Cy Young voting last season after going 16-9 with a 2.52 ERA in 34 starts. He pitched 214 innings and his 290 strikeouts led the AL.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elevated benzene levels detected in water near ITC facility
Cleanup underway after chemicals from ITC fire spill into waterways
Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, issues apology in prostitution case
Got legal questions about ITC fire? Get them answered Saturday
Mom in drop-off line hides drugs in child's backpack: sheriff
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Suspect arrested after elderly woman kicked in face on train
Show More
Parts of Gulf Freeway south remain closed after fatal crash
18 people arrested during raid at after-hours club
Boy allegedly shoots teen while playing with gun, police say
Clear Lake Park closing due to incidents at the ITC facility
Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens
More TOP STORIES News