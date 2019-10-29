Society

Astros fan travels from London to watch World Series

An opportunity to watch the Astros win the World Series at home is enticing fans from across the world to see the game.

When the Astros were named champions two years ago, Will Harrel was in the stands.



"It was really amazing to be there and be a part of it," Harrel recalled. "I actually managed to find a section with a lot of Astros fans."

That victory was on the road. The Astros clinched the 2017 title against the Dodgers in Game 7.

With the Astros having two shots to take it back at home, Harrel knew he had to be at Minute Maid Park.

"It was cool to be around a dozen or so fans, but it'll be so much cooler to have 40,000 people all cheering together," said Harrel.

This time, it wouldn't be as easy. The Astros fan recently moved to London.

"I spent a lot of time trying to figure out the most cost effective way," Harrel explained. "I wasn't very successful, but I used some miles, or otherwise it would've been more expensive than the World Series tickets."

Harrel hopes the money will be worth it. No matter the case, the fan says he's just happy to be back in Houston watching the World Series, because following the games from London isn't easy.

"It's rough," Harrel said. "It means go home from work, sleep, wake up at 1:00 a.m., watch for four hours, sleep at 5:00 a.m., and then go to work."

Being an Astros fan is difficult for another reason, he says. In London, according to Harrel, there aren't many baseball fans and explaining the playoff process isn't easy. But they all know what a championship is, which is something Harrel hopes to brag about when he returns.

