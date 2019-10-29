Sports

Houston artists creates good luck statue ahead of Game 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans, you have to see this!

Four Houston area artists created an Astros statue in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"We asked ourselves what could we do that would be super crazy and that will really inspire the team, the city and ignite everything," Martin Figueroa Jr., who also goes by Gonzo247, asked.

The statue is of a hand throwing up the H-town symbol.

The artists aren't sure what they're going to do with the statue after the World Series, but their if we win, the artists would like to add it to the parade.

"It's kind of like the stump at the Apollo Theater," Gonzo247 said. "You come here and you rub it for good luck and watch the Astros win."

