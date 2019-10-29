Sports

Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Washington Nationals fans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- During this postseason so far, some Astros fans found out not everyone loves Houston, especially die-hard Yankees fans in New York.

In one instance, a Yankees fan was reportedly removed after taunting Astros pitcher Zack Greinke during the American League Championship Series.

Other Astros fans said they were heckled during Game 5 of the ALCS by some overly aggressive Yankees fans, but are holding no grudges.

But thankfully, it appears Astros fans had some kinder encounters in Washington, D.C. as the Astros play the Nationals.

In fact, in the ultimate show of sportsmanship, one Astros fan thanked Nats' fans for their hospitality.

The fan, who remained anonymous, took out a quarter page ad in the Washington Post Monday called "An open letter to Nats fans."

The letter said, "whether in restaurants, on the way to the game, or at our seats, Nats fans have been nothing but thoroughly friendly, engaging and welcoming" to the Astros fan and their family who traveled to D.C. for the series.

Even when wearing Astros gear, the fan said he or she never saw the kind of vitriol seen in other cities.

Thanks for it keeping it classy, D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astroswashington nationals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Children and adult found dead inside home: Police
TV star's gun taken during truck break-in at NRG
Halloween plunge: This is how far temperatures are about to drop
Suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
Elected official accused of selling babies
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
Astros turn to Rockets legends for help before Game 6 tonight
Show More
Watt's good luck gift to Altuve before Game 6 of World Series
Where some Astros hung out after returning home to Houston
$1 beer, free burger, and more during Astros World Series run
Grandfather of toddler who fell from cruise ship and died charged
$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized from Florida port
More TOP STORIES News