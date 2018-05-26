SOCIETY

Apollo Moonwalker and artist Alan Bean dies at 86

EMBED </>More Videos

Recent celebrity and notable deaths (NASA, AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Apollo astronaut and the fourth man to walk on the moon, Alan Bean has died at age 86.

Bean died on Saturday at Houston Methodist Hospital.

"Alan was the strongest and kindest man I ever knew. He was the love of my life and I miss him dearly," said Leslie Bean, Alan Bean's wife of 40 years. "A native Texan, Alan died peacefully in Houston surrounded by those who loved him."

Bean reportedly became sick while in Fort Wayne, Indiana two weeks before his death.

Bean was one of 14 trainees selected by NASA for its third group of astronauts in October 1963. He flew twice into space, first as the lunar module pilot on Apollo 12, the second moon landing mission, in November 1969, and then as commander of the second crewed flight to the United States' first space station, Skylab, in July 1973.

"Alan and I have been best friends for 55 years - ever since the day we became astronauts," said Walt Cunningham, who flew on Apollo 7. "When I became head of the Skylab Branch of the Astronaut Office, we worked together and Alan eventually commanded the second Skylab mission."

Born March 15, 1932, in Wheeler, Texas, Bean received a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering from the University of Texas in 1955. He attended the Navy Test Pilot School and accumulated more than 5,500 hours of flying time in 27 different types of aircraft.

He is survived by his wife Leslie, a sister Paula Stott, and two children from a prior marriage, a daughter Amy Sue and son Clay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrity deathsastronautu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News