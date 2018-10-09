ABC13's Women of Distinction

Claire Thielke, retired USA Track & Field athlete, is COO - Investment Management of Hines Interests and a Stanford University adjunct professor, teaching on the intersection of technology, investment, and real assets. Claire earned her undergraduate degree in Urban Planning from Stanford, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 2.5 years as captain of the track team and Stanford BCSC Valedictorian. After completing her Masters in Construction Management from Stanford's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering as the program's youngest graduate, Claire earned her Degree of Engineer from Stanford's Civil Engineering Ph.D Department in 2009, conducting dissertation research on seismic retrofitting. Claire has served on numerous for-profit and non-profit boards including Memorial City Bank, Legacy Community Health Endowment, Buffalo Bayou Partnership, the Astrodome Conservancy, and Preservation Houston. Claire's personal interests include classic car restoration and modern art, of which she and her husband, Rick, are collectors. She is an avid skier, horseman, and alpinist - most recently running a marathon on Mount Everest.