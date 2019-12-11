BREAKING NEWS
Nassau Bay officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for December 10, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau Bay officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
Suspect linked to 2 bodies, 1 of them found near church, arrested
Officer paints portraits of two fallen officers from Houston
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
Here's how cold it will get tonight in Houston
Couple sued by HOA over flower beds could face up to $100k in fees
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Show More
Son 'turns to Ted' for answers to find relative's body at cemetery
'Mama Bear mode': Mom helped catch robber who held up 2 girls
Couple shot at while driving on I-10 in east Houston
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Texas A&M campuses to become smoke, tobacco free in 2020
More TOP STORIES News