Society

Gov. Greg Abbott to hold press conference tomorrow on state's reopening

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott is set to hold a news conference on Thursday at 12 p.m.

The news conference comes one day after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the state could start the reopening process this week.

Right now, restaurants in Texas can only host 50% capacity, but Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that an announcement from the governor could change this.

"If the governor announces this week they're going to 75%, I'm in total support," Patrick explained. "I think there's no reason they can't be."

RELATED: Houston-area businesses, restaurants and bars not reopening after pandemic

It's a news conference we've waited for since Abbott put out a tweet two weeks ago.

He said he hoped to discuss the state's next steps last week, but Patrick said it's happening this week.

"What we're talking about is not a dramatic opening of the doors," Patrick explained. "What we're saying is, 'Let's just expand the openings that we have.'"

There's concern that the reopening process might be happening too fast.

After the state reopened in May and June, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positivity numbers spiked, forcing the governor to close bars, and reduce restaurant capacity.

SEE MORE: Houston-area small businesses get creative to survive pandemic

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the numbers are trending in the right direction, but now isn't the time to talk about reopening.

"What I want to avoid again is, reopening things just because we're tired and having to bounce back and forth, which is worse for the kids, the economy and the virus. But I get that it's tiring," Hidalgo said.

Harris County's COVID-19 threat level remains at severe.

Hidalgo said hospitalization numbers are where they need to be, but daily cases are too high, as well as the positivity rate, which is at about 8%.

She worries reopening could make things worse.

SEE ALSO: The reasons a Houston-area county leader gave for full reopening

"People died who didn't need to die," Hidalgo said. "A lot of people got sick who didn't need to get sick, and it set us way back."

Dr. James McDeavitt with Baylor College of Medicine believes it's too early to talk reopening.

Right now, there are about 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the Houston area.

He said the number needs to drop to 200 in order to reopen.

"A thousand cases a day, that is far too many to do real contact tracing," McDeavitt explained. "We need to get that down to 200 cases a day or less."

While more people might be in restaurants soon, that may not be the case for bars.

Patrick told Eyewitness News that the industry might have to wait longer to reopen.

"Bars are still an issue," Patrick explained. "We're looking at that, and the governor will speak more to that soon."

The video in the post is from a previous story.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbarcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texasrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officers with guns drawn surround chase suspect
Mugshot released of Baytown officer who shot Pamela Turner
Aldi announces 2020 advent calendars
US unveils broad coronavirus vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout
Stop littering your PPE, Houston mayor urges
How this popular burger joint fuels the East End
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of 'less humid' front
Show More
Deshaun Watson brings popular cheesesteak chain to Houston
HFD Captain Tommy Searcy laid to rest
Judge scolds officials over teen's arrest in woman's murder
Senators seek highest civilian honor for Emmett Till and his mother
American Girl bringing 80s back with new doll
More TOP STORIES News