SOCIETY

A very Houston version of 12 Days of Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

A very Houston version of 12 Days of Christmas by Samica Knight.

Related Topics:
societyjj wattchristmaschristmas giftHouston TexansHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mourners pay respects at funeral of veteran with no family
Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight: Previous
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
More Society
Top Stories
5 shot and 3 dead after home invasion in east Houston
Photo released of suspect in deadly shooting
Johnsonville sausage patties recalled in contamination concern
Damage reported as strong gusty winds enter Houston area
Diet Coke announces two new flavors for the new year
Cold and windy
PayPal offers advances for government workers during shutdown
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
Show More
66 killed after massive oil pipeline explosion in Mexico
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Kenneth Faried agrees to Nets buyout ahead of joining Rockets
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
Boy tutored by firefighters inducted into National Honor Society
More News