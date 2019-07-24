Society

92-year-old teaches music to fellow seniors to combat memory loss

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've known someone diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia, you know it can be painful for the patient and loved ones.

But many believe music can help.

Out at Parkway Place, a senior living community in Katy, 92-year-old Virginia Derry uses her past experience as a Stratford High School choir teacher to help her fellow over-the-hillers.

While her memory is sharp, she understands what other residents are going through. That's why she performs at Parkway Place twice a week, leading the group in song.

"It brings love and warmth and all kinds of things to me," Derry said of her musical pursuit. "(It) lifts you up before you even know it."

While the singers don't always remember the lyrics, Virginia repeats what she wants them to remember the most.

"Music is a language that starts after words stop," she said. "That's a heavy thought, but it's true."

Study indicates eating leafy greens shaves 11 years off memory loss challenges
A study in the journal Neurology finds eating dark, leafy greens daily prevents cognitive decline.



