Cody Stuble organized a holiday toy drive for hospitalized children. Cody had three major surgeries on his skull by the time he was five years old.He spent a lot of time at a children's hospital which is why he decided to collect toys for other kids who can't go home for the holidays.When asked how he has such a big heart at such a young age, the 8 year old said, "I don't know. I just try my best to be nice to people."Cody has over 1,500 donations so far.