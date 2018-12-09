Cody Stuble organized a holiday toy drive for hospitalized children. Cody had three major surgeries on his skull by the time he was five years old.
He spent a lot of time at a children's hospital which is why he decided to collect toys for other kids who can't go home for the holidays.
When asked how he has such a big heart at such a young age, the 8 year old said, "I don't know. I just try my best to be nice to people."
Cody has over 1,500 donations so far.
8-year-old organizes 'Holiday Toy Drive' for hospitalized kids
