Society

Superintendent says 4-year-old Texas boy must cut hair or wear dress: Grandma

TATUM, Texas -- A grandmother in an East Texas town says she's outraged after she claims the superintendent told her to either cut her 4-year-old grandson's hair or have him wear a dress.

"I was told that I needed to see the principal, so I went to the principal's office where she explained to me that my grandson's hair was too long," grandparent Randi Woodley said.

Woodley told KETK this all started in August when 4-year-old Michael arrived at school to meet his teacher but was told his hair needed to change.

"And the superintendent then gave me three options. He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted, my grandson must say he's a girl," Woodley explained.

She says Michael is being discriminated against and believes the real problem is the district's dress code.

It states the hair shouldn't "extend past the top of a t-shirt collar."

Now, Woodley and other parents are demanding the school board change its policies.

"We shouldn't even be talking about this at any age because hair has nothing to do with learning," Woodley said.


Woodley isn't alone in her complaint.

Another parent, Kambryn Cox, says her son Kellan was told his hair couldn't be in a ponytail.

"With my son's dreadlocks, sometimes they do fall in front of his face, so I felt it would be easier to put his hair up, but then that's a problem," Cox said.

Both Cox and Woodley say they plan to fight what they believe to be a gender and race issue.

When asked if the superintendent wanted to comment, he said, "Not yet."

SEE ALSO: Modeling agency signs teen after he was denied job at Six Flags Over Texas over his hair
EMBED More News Videos

Teen who was denied job at Six Flags signs to modeling agency



RELATED: Referee forces high school wrestler to cut off dreadlocks before match
EMBED More News Videos

Referee forces wrestler to cut off dreadlocks before match

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairchildrentexas newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Langham Creek HS
Flames rip through church roof in Texas City
Officer shot and suspect killed in Houston's south side
Texas lawmaker to Beto O'Rourke: 'My AR is ready for you'
ABC13's The Midday
What we know about the HPD officer shot during violent night
TIMELINE: HPD officer shot, priest beaten during violent night
Show More
Priest beaten by 4 suspects during violent crime spree
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Dollar General debuts new makeup line for $5 or less
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Hotter this weekend, more rain next week
More TOP STORIES News