A 3-year-old from Porter in Montgomery County wanted a Whataburger themed birthday party, and the sweet little kid received just that.Noel Anthony had quite the bash all thanks to the Texas based franchise, and it wasn't just all about the food.All of Noel's birthday decorations were Whataburger themed, from special cookies shaped like fries to table decorations, and even a Whataburger pinata.Noel's family says the local fast-food chain even donated some party favors.