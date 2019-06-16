'I want Kamren to know that I love him': Dad says final goodbye to son killed in mistaken identity shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5346724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father speaks out about tragic death of his son.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5347782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The shooting of June 9 claimed the life of 11-year-old Kamren Cassius Jones, who was struck by a bullet while he was sleeping.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a somber afternoon for the family of 11-year-old Kamren Cassius Jones, and his father was tasked with the unthinkable."As you all know, I'm Kamren's dad," announced Kenyatta Jones at his son's funeral Saturday. "Today, I'm having to do the hardest thing I've ever done in my life."The family called Kamren their 'source of light.'They, along with close friends and even teachers from Channelview ISD, honored the boy's life at an intimate funeral at the Living Word Fellowship Church in northwest Houston."That boy is special," said one speaker.Kamren was shot in what the Harris County Sheriff's Office believes was a case of mistaken identity on Sunday, June 9.He was struck by a bullet while he was sleeping.Those who chose to speak at Kamren's service appeared emotional, and described the boy as a 'very sweet, smiling child.'But his father, a single father of seven, held back tears as he spoke about his son."I want Kamren to know that I love him," he said.