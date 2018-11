From deep burgundy to bright copper, red hair is beautiful and November 5 or National Love Your Red Hair Day is all about celebrating the fiery gift you bring to the world.Here are 10 reasons why being a redhead is awesome:Redheads are are magical unicorns or pink Starburst.The festival, called Roodharigendag (in Dutch)takes place in The Netherlands, and it is attended by thousands of people with natural red hair.According to Health Magazine , redheads can produce their own vitamin D when exposed to low levels of light.The gene responsible for red hair (MC1R) also releases a hormone that is similar to endorphins which limit the feeling of pain. This means that redheads need less painkillers to treat ailments.Red hair initially tends to turn blond and then white.Recessive traits often happen in pairs so commonly people with the gene for red hair also possess the trait for left-handedness.Red is known as provocative color, and a study by a German researcher found that women with red hair have sex more often. According to studies about psychology and evolution, that gives them a competitive advantage in the romance and courting department.Blue eyes and red hair forms the rarest combo on earth. Most (natural) redheads will have brown eyes, followed by hazel or green shades.Art history shows us that many painters chose to depict muses with red hair, such as The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli.Each strand of red hair is generally thicker than other shades which compensates for the fact that redheads have less hair.