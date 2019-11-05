HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to make some extra cash this holiday season, you'll want to do one thing this Thursday: shop.
The website RetailMeNot is hosting its first Cash Back Day on Thursday.
Hundreds of retailers are expected to participate including Amazon, Macy's and Kendra Scott.
To start earning, register with RetailMeNot, shop online with the participating retailers and get up to 20 percent cash back on the items you likely already planned to buy anyway this holiday season!
This is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
1 thing you can do this Thursday to get extra cash this holiday season
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News