Caught on camera: Thieves grab high-end bikes at Sugar Land, Missouri City shops

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of dollars worth of bicycles were taken in a pair of burglaries that were caught on surveillance cameras Saturday in Sugar Land and Missouri City.

The thefts occurred in the early morning at two shops: Society Cycle Works and Sugar Cycles.

Business owners said the thieves used a crow bar to get into the stores.

"They grabbed a few bikes by the front doors and then grabbed the other half of them," said Jennie Leverett, owner of Society Cycle Works.

One of the store owners said there were four suspects involved.

Each of the stores estimates losing about $50,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Missouri City or Sugar Land police departments.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri citysugar landtheftrobberycaught on videobikescaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Hundreds wait for hours for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
Crash closes westbound Katy Fwy at Dairy Ashford
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Moderate dust and a few thundershowers Sunday
Space Center Houston extends closure
Street racers crash into business and car, HCSO deputies say
Show More
Brotha Bakes: Paying homage to African-American culture through baking
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
Businesses can now sell mixed alcohol drinks to-go or delivery
L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin products
Equusearch searching for missing soldier in Coryell County
More TOP STORIES News