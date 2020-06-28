Caught on camera: Thieves grab high-end bikes at Sugar Land, Missouri City shops

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of dollars worth of bicycles were taken in a pair of burglaries that were caught on surveillance cameras Saturday in Sugar Land and Missouri City.The thefts occurred in the early morning at two shops: Society Cycle Works and Sugar Cycles.Business owners said the thieves used a crow bar to get into the stores."They grabbed a few bikes by the front doors and then grabbed the other half of them," said Jennie Leverett, owner of Society Cycle Works.One of the store owners said there were four suspects involved.Each of the stores estimates losing about $50,000.Anyone with information is urged to call the Missouri City or Sugar Land police departments.