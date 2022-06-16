heat

Social Security Administration to offer relief during wait times at peak heat times in Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

People wait outside social security offices in near-record heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Relief is imminent for those waiting in the long lines at the Social Security offices as the Social Security Administration is gearing up to help make the process a little easier while waiting, ABC13 has learned.

This video is from a previous report.

In an email sent to Eyewtiness News, the Social Security Administration stated that it would be taking action to mitigate the wait times at various Houston area offices.

It temporarily assigning additional employees to help organize the lines. There will also be boxes for dropping off documents and evidence in all offices located in Houston.

Those who opt to wait in line in person will receive access to restrooms and water.

According to the email, a canopy will be installed underneath the shade at the northwest Houston office. There is a possibility that this will be feasible at other locations soon.

WATCH HERE: SSA TO OFFER RELEIF TO THOSE WAITING IN HOUSTON

EMBED More News Videos

Those waiting outside in long lines will have access to water fountains and restrooms, there will also be a canopy installed at the NW Houston office.



Ronnie Pierre was among the dozens of Houstonians we met on Monday outside the Social Security Administration office off Dillard Road. They were standing, sitting, and even lying down as they waited to get their turn inside to get assistance with essential benefits.
"It's going up. It's hot," Pierre said after standing in the nearly 100-degree temperatures for more than an hour.

"They should make some other arrangements. Make it better, you know, a place for someone to come in and stay cool and sit," Pierre said.

Many of those in line suffer from disabilities or illnesses. While we spoke to those in line, someone from the office came outside to speak with us.

We were told to contact the Dallas regional office. We did. Several times on the phone and by email. We also messaged the national office on the east coast. We received no solution.

Although, we found a statement from April by the acting director when offices reopened after COVID-19.

"To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people who can (to) use our online services. Call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices," the director said in the statement.
Before Wednesday's developments, SSA suggested completing most businesses online or on the phone.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonheatsocial securitycovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT
Houston SPCA investigating 2 dogs' deaths from apparent heat distress
People wait outside social security offices in near-record heat
Where to cool off in Houston during triple-digit heat this weekend
Energy rates double as Texas encounters 100-degree days
TOP STORIES
Principal's widow tells Alvin ISD not to name school after husband
Westbound Hwy 225 blocked due to deadly crash near Allen Genoa
Christian Wood reportedly heading out of Houston in trade with Mavs
11-year-old says attempted kidnapping suspect threatened to kill him
Astros lay claim to an MLB unicorn: Baseball history made in Arlington
HPD sergeant says he witnessed man firing shots on Highway 288
Video footage released of car possibly connected to teen's murder
Show More
Man dies after being shot in head during unauthorized party at Airbnb
Where does the NHL-to-Houston movement stand now?
Saharan haze expected to increase tonight
Ford recalls 2.9M cars, SUVs that could roll away when in park
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News