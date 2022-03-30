Smoothie King fires employee involved in racist receipt incident in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Smoothie King employee who was reportedly involved in a racist remark on a receipt has been fired.The incident happened at a Smoothie King in Conroe. A mother took to Facebook to share a photo of the receipt, dated one week ago, that identified three young customers with an offensive term.On Tuesday, activists said they were glad the employee was fired but were disappointed it took this long to take action."So that's what you think about us?" said Dr. Candice Matthews, with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "Well, I'm (going to) tell you what we think about you. We're not going to have anybody that looks like us come into your Smoothie King."In a statement, Smoothie King said it has a zero-tolerance policy toward racism. The company said the local store owner called the parents of the customers to apologize and implemented inclusion training for all employees.Read Smoothie King full statement below: