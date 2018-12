A small plane slid off a runway in Sugar Land Thursday and hit a sign.Authorities responded to reports of a plane crash at Sugar Land Regional Airport around 1:20 p.m.Officials say the plane slid off the runway and struck a sign in the grass.The pilot reportedly refused treatment from EMS, and is up and walking around.The runway is back open after being closed for a short period of time, and the National Transportation Safety Board is checking out the incident.