Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway

First responders are on the scene near the red and white plane.
@HCSOTexas units are at a single-engine small aircraft crash north of 10800 N. Grand Parkway at 2920. May have been a result of engine failure. Pilot was the only occupant and was able to walk away without injury. He landed on an open field. @TxDPS will be lead agency #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Ub1SMZKW8X— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 9, 2019
Deputies say the pilot was the only one on-board and he is uninjured.
Authorities say the crash may have been a result of engine failure. The pilot was able to land in an open field.