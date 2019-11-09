Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a small aircraft crashed along the Grand Parkway near FM 2920.

First responders are on the scene near the red and white plane.



Deputies say the pilot was the only one on-board and he is uninjured.

Authorities say the crash may have been a result of engine failure. The pilot was able to land in an open field.
