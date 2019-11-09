Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway

@HCSOTexas units are at a single-engine small aircraft crash north of 10800 N. Grand Parkway at 2920. May have been a result of engine failure. Pilot was the only occupant and was able to walk away without injury. He landed on an open field. @TxDPS will be lead agency #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Ub1SMZKW8X — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a small aircraft crashed along the Grand Parkway near FM 2920.First responders are on the scene near the red and white plane.Deputies say the pilot was the only one on-board and he is uninjured.Authorities say the crash may have been a result of engine failure. The pilot was able to land in an open field.