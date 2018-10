Officials say a skydiver died in California after her parachute failed to open.According to the FAA, the skydiver was using her own equipment.This incident is the latest in a string of deaths and violations at the Lodi Parachute Center.From 1999 to 2017, 15 people have died jumping from planes that took off from that location.The FBI raided the business earlier this year. Two people, an instructor and customer died in 2016 when a parachute failed.