Skier rescued after being lost in fog for 8 hours

DEER SPRINGS, California (KTRK) -- A skier is safe and warm after he got lost in whiteout conditions.

Dustin Wagenbach says he was skiing by himself Thursday when he got lost.

"I was in really bad trouble. I can't believe they got me out of there. I really can't," he said.

The 50-year-old says he didn't have much with him, but he did have his phone.

"I got out of bounds in a very bad whiteout situation," Wagenbach said. "I was moving kinda slow, and made one wrong turn. I was completely lost."

After realizing he was stuck, he called 911.

"I didn't know where I was. All I knew was that I was by a stream, so that's all I could give them," Wagenbach said.

After waiting eight hours in freezing temperatures, rescue crews were able to locate him.

"It brings tears to my eyes that those guys got me out of there. I really would have lost some toes. Everything was wet from my knees down," Wagenbach said.
