Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht

Dr. Mark Hausknecht identified as Houston cardiologist shot to death by gunman on bike.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have released a sketch of the person they believe killed a prominent Houston doctor Friday morning.


The wife of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, Dr. Georgia R. Hsieh, called his death "senseless."


Here is the statement released by the doctor's wife:

After spending his adult life saving and prolonging the lives of others, my talented husband, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, had his life prematurely ended.

"Senseless" has become a trite adjective to describe these tragedies, but what IS senseless is the misguided notion that any society with more guns is a safer society. When students cannot go to school without fear, and teachers need to arm themselves, what has this country come to?? As a trained emergency medicine physician, I am no stranger to the devastating consequences of both intentional and accidental firearm use. Now my family and I have joined the ranks of the tens of thousands of other grieving Americans who lose innocent loved ones each year.
So many have asked what can be done to help. While law enforcement has given you their focus on finding the criminal, I am asking you to use your vote and your voice to stem the tide of this growing public health epidemic. Write, email or tweet your Congressional Representative urging sensible gun laws. We owe it to future generations to leave a safer environment. See links below:

Our family would like to thank law enforcement, the medical community, and so many colleagues, patients, friends and neighbors who have reached out to support us during this difficult time. Mark loved this city. To honor him--work hard, be responsible, patient, tolerant and compassionate.

Houston police say Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, was shot and killed while riding his bicycle to work Friday.

A private ambulance passing by pulled over to help.

Police say that the suspect on a bicycle fatally shot the doctor and then fled the scene.

Hausknecht was a private doctor who worked at Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Former President George H.W. Bush offered his condolences in a statement.

"Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man," Bush 41 said. "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers."

RELATED: 'SOMETHING'S WRONG': First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting in Texas Medical Center
The EMT and paramedic who rushed to Dr. Mark Hausknecht's side after he was shot share what they saw exclusively with ABC13.

