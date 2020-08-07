Coronavirus

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown remains closed for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

SPRING, Texas -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown will remain closed for the 2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, park officials announced Tuesday.

According to the announcement, all 2020 Hurricane Harbor Splashtown season passes and pre-purchased tickets will be valid for the 2021 season.

Those with season passes can still use them to visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas and the other Six Flags theme parks in 2020. You will also be able to use your Hurricane Harbor Splashtown season pass to visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas and other Six Flags theme parks in 2021 as well.

"These are difficult times, and we know the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges for everyone," the announcement reads. "We look forward to welcoming you and your family back to the water park next year. We appreciate and understand these very challenging times. Please stay safe."
For more information, visit Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown's website.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

The video above is from a previous story when Splashtown was open.
