marvel

Simu Liu is Marvel's first Asian superhero in 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Simu Liu's life changing role in Marvel Universe

HOLLYWOOD -- Actor Simu Liu was as surprised as anyone when he earned the title role in Marvel's newest movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." He didn't have much of a martial arts background when he auditioned for the very physical film.

"This is my first movie. Going into the audition process there were all sorts of assumptions built into my mind: They're looking for a literal Kung Fu master. I was nowhere near that level in my martial arts training. How am I gonna get the role?" said Liu.

Turns out, what director Destin Daniel Cretton was really looking for was someone who could upgrade his martial arts skills... but who was an actor first and foremost.

"All I can be is grateful because honestly this role has changed my life," said Liu. "I met some of the most incredible people and got to pick the brains of cinematic legends and icons in Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh and also was able to fly my parents down to LA and have them walk beside me on the red carpet in Hollywood with a poster with my face on it. I mean it just doesn't get better than that."

EMBED More News Videos

Actor Simu Liu talked to ABC7's Hosea Sanders about playing the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Universe.



In the film, Shang-Chi has left his mystical home and attempts to Americanize his life by becoming a "regular guy" named "Shaun" who parks cars. Liu believes the film shows that we should embrace all the different sides to ourselves, but admits he relates more to Shaun.

"Like Shaun, I'm somebody who feels caught between two worlds a lot of the time," said Liu. "And, like Shaun, I am partial to going to karaoke with my buddies on a Saturday night and belting out the lyrics to 'Hotel California' or 'A Whole New World' or 'Old Town Road.' I think Shaun's a great time!"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will be released in theaters Friday, September 3.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymovieactormarvelsuperheroesotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has record-breaking box office opening
'Eternals' gets Disney+ release date
Disney's Bob Iger reflects on career, delivers 1 last weather forecast
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News