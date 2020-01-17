Winning sleep routine? Simone Biles doesn't hit 'snooze'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Olympic gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles took time out of her training season to meet with Henderson Elementary students, specifically to encourage young girls.

Biles visited the school to educate the group of girls about the importance of healthy living. She walked them through her daily routine, sleep schedule and her eating habits.

She told the girls that she never hits the snooze button in the morning.

"She works very hard and she has one hour to take a nap, that's something I could never do," said a student.

The visit was part of an event hosted by Girls Inc. and Mattress Firm, who teamed up with Biles to spread awareness of a healthy lifestyle.

"We are really proud we can bring someone who looks like them and that is influential," said G'Nai Blakemore with Mattress Firm.

The Summer Olympics begins on July 24, and Biles says she is confident her team will do well.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonolympicsgymnasticsacts of kindnesssimone biles
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News