5 siblings missing since Saturday after running away from foster home

Five siblings have run away from their foster home and haven't been seen in days.

STOCKTON, California --
A 4-year-old child is among the five siblings who ran away from a foster home in California days ago and haven't been seen since.

Police say Jordan, Celementina and Jolana Davis, and their older siblings Alana and Josiah Macadaan, have been missing since Saturday. The oldest child is 16 years old.

Officials say the kids took most of their belongings with them.

"We really don't understand why they left their foster home, but obviously this is a very sad story. Definitely want to figure out what's going on with them and we hope that they are all still together," Stockton Police Department Officer Joe Silva told KOVR.

Police posted fliers in hopes someone would come forward with information, but so far no luck.

Residents said they're also getting worried because they haven't been seen or heard from since the weekend.

"That's an extremely long time. I cannot imagine my son out on the streets for three days. That thoughts, lots of bad thoughts start going through your head," said Stockton resident Melissa Sanchez.

Officials don't believe the children are in imminent danger, but due to their age, their disappearance is a major concern.
