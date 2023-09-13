A Texas Southern University police officer working security at an apartment complex opened fire after a report of suspicious activity.

Police officer with TSU fires shot after report of suspicious activity, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Southern University Police Department officer working security at an apartment complex opened fire on someone who got away, according to Houston police on Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 4 a.m. at the Fountains at Almeda.

The officer was notified about suspicious activity inside an open building on the property.

When he went inside, he saw a person in there and identified himself as an officer, police told ABC13.

That's when a male lunged toward the officer, who then fired a shot one time, said HPD Asst. Chief E. Garcia.

Police believe the person wasn't injured, but whoever it was got away.

The officer, who was not injured, has been with the agency for seven years.