The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.

The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.

In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day and at least one retailer has announced they will be closed on Black Friday.

The following stores have already announced their plans to open or close on Nov. 22, 2018. This is according to the stores themselves or at least two sites that monitor these closings, such as BestBlackFriday.com.

Open on Thanksgiving

Dick's Sporting Goods (Most stores open with limited hours)
Target (Opens at 5 p.m.)

Closed on Thanksgiving

  • A.C. Moore

  • Abt Electronics

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • Ace Hardware

  • American Girl

  • At Home

  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

  • Barnes & Noble

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Burlington

  • Christopher & Banks

  • Cost Plus World Market

  • Costco

  • Craft Warehouse

  • Crate and Barrel

  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)

  • Guitar Center

  • H&M

  • Half Price Books

  • Harbor Freight Tools

  • Hobby Lobby

  • Home Depot

  • HomeGoods

  • IKEA

  • Lowe's

  • Marshalls

  • Menards

  • Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Rack

  • P.C. Richard & Son

  • Patagonia

  • Pep Boys

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Pier 1 Imports

  • Publix

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  • Sam's Club

  • Sierra Trading Post

  • Sportsman's Warehouse

  • Staples

  • Stein Mart

  • Sur La Table

  • TJ Maxx

  • Tractor Supply Co.

  • Von Maur

  • West Marine


Closed on Black Friday and Thanksgiving

  • REI
