U.S. & WORLD

What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon to ship live Christmas trees (KGO-TV)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK --
Watch out for the 7-foot box on the doorstep. Amazon plans to sell and ship fresh, full-size Christmas trees this year.

But a live tree is no paperback book. Amazon says the trees, including Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines, will be bound and shipped without water in the usual sort of box. They'll go on sale in November and be sent within 10 days of being cut. Amazon says they should survive the shipping fine.

But will people buy a Christmas tree sight unseen? Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, said choosing trees and hauling them home is part of the fun. The association estimates that only about 1 to 2 percent of the 27 million real Christmas trees purchased last year were bought online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonchristmas treechristmasu.s. & worldonline shoppingbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
Police: Woman pretended to have firefighter husband for scam
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More u.s. & world
SHOPPING
The Galleria announces new retailers opening this fall
What to buy and not buy in September
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
More Shopping
Top Stories
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Heavy downpours continue near coast
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
America's Cajun Navy captain heads to Carolinas for Florence
Driver tries to run over people in Citycentre parking garage
Pope summons bishops for sex abuse prevention summit
Police: Woman pretended to have firefighter husband for scam
Show More
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
DPS agent shot in hand while exchanging fire with suspect
Unsuspecting Houston residents robbed by fake Comcast workers
Thousands in Dobie HS booster club funds may have been misused
4-year-old accuses school worker of inappropriate touching
More News