SHOPPING

What you need to know about Nutcracker Market

EMBED </>More Videos

The Nutcracker Market is a beloved annual tradition here in Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Nutcracker Market is a beloved annual tradition in the Bayou City.

The 2018 shopping extravaganza runs from November 8 to 11 at NRG Center.

RELATED: ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar at this year's Nutcracker Market
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez shows you what's new at the Nutracker Market.

GETTING THERE
Parking is available at NRG Park for $12 per vehicle. Carpool to save money.

Lyft is offering discounts to the Nutcracker Market. Riders can download the free app and enter promo code NUTCRACKER for a $10 ride credit on regular rides, or enter the code NUTCRACKERVIP for $40 credit for Lyft Lux rides.

TICKETS

Tickets are $20 at the market. It's cash only at the NRG ticket windows. ATMs are available in the lobby.

Discount tickets for $18 are sold in advance at Houston area Randalls stores, and online at Ticketmaster.

Half-price admission is available daily three hours prior to closing. Children under 4 are free.

WHEN TO GO
Peak Nutcracker Market Traffic: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Off-Peak Traffic: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHAT TO GET
The market is ideal for holiday shopping. You can splurge on a $500 fur coat or ball on a budget with $10 jewelry.

Other items include: stocking stuffers, ornaments, mink coats, marshmallow launchers, and the famous spaghetti sauce.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
No strollers, rolling carts, rolling bags, wagons or pets are permitted inside the Nutcracker Market.

Wheelchairs and walkers are allowed.

EMBED More News Videos

The Nutcracker Market is a beloved annual tradition here in Houston.

For more information, visit the Houston Ballet's website.
Related Topics:
shoppingout and about with abc13christmasholiday shoppingNRG parkholidaycommunityeventsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Look for these top 5 items at Nutcracker Market this weekend
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Save up to 50 percent on prescription drugs
More Shopping
Top Stories
Vigil held for store clerk killed in northwest Houston
Vietnam War veteran to receive high school diploma Monday
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Fatal accident shuts down North Freeway
AIDS Foundation Houston in need of donations for holidays
Man kills Woodlands firefighter during altercation: Deputies
UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike
Rockets GM: Reports that Melo will be released are inaccurate
Show More
Basketball coach uses sign to communicate with deaf players
Convenience store clerk shot and killed in northwest Houston
Watch Laura Bush and George W. Bush receive the 2018 Liberty Medal
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Carjacking suspect crashes into family SUV during chase
More News