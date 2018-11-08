What you need to know about Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON (KTRK) --The Nutcracker Market is a beloved annual tradition in the Bayou City.
The 2018 shopping extravaganza runs from November 8 to 11 at NRG Center.
RELATED: ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar at this year's Nutcracker Market
GETTING THERE
Parking is available at NRG Park for $12 per vehicle. Carpool to save money.
Lyft is offering discounts to the Nutcracker Market. Riders can download the free app and enter promo code NUTCRACKER for a $10 ride credit on regular rides, or enter the code NUTCRACKERVIP for $40 credit for Lyft Lux rides.
TICKETS
Tickets are $20 at the market. It's cash only at the NRG ticket windows. ATMs are available in the lobby.
Discount tickets for $18 are sold in advance at Houston area Randalls stores, and online at Ticketmaster.
Half-price admission is available daily three hours prior to closing. Children under 4 are free.
WHEN TO GO
Peak Nutcracker Market Traffic: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Off-Peak Traffic: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
WHAT TO GET
The market is ideal for holiday shopping. You can splurge on a $500 fur coat or ball on a budget with $10 jewelry.
Other items include: stocking stuffers, ornaments, mink coats, marshmallow launchers, and the famous spaghetti sauce.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
No strollers, rolling carts, rolling bags, wagons or pets are permitted inside the Nutcracker Market.
Wheelchairs and walkers are allowed.
For more information, visit the Houston Ballet's website.