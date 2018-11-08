What you need to know about Nutcracker Market

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4646017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez shows you what's new at the Nutracker Market.

The Nutcracker Market is a beloved annual tradition in the Bayou City.The 2018 shopping extravaganza runs from November 8 to 11 at NRG Center.Parking is available at NRG Park for $12 per vehicle. Carpool to save money.Lyft is offering discounts to the Nutcracker Market. Riders can download the free app and enter promo code NUTCRACKER for a $10 ride credit on regular rides, or enter the code NUTCRACKERVIP for $40 credit for Lyft Lux rides.Tickets are $20 at the market. It's cash only at the NRG ticket windows. ATMs are available in the lobby.Discount tickets for $18 are sold in advance at Houston area Randalls stores, and online at Ticketmaster.Half-price admission is available daily three hours prior to closing. Children under 4 are free.Peak Nutcracker Market Traffic: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.Off-Peak Traffic: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.The market is ideal for holiday shopping. You can splurge on a $500 fur coat or ball on a budget with $10 jewelry.Other items include: stocking stuffers, ornaments, mink coats, marshmallow launchers, and the famous spaghetti sauce.No strollers, rolling carts, rolling bags, wagons or pets are permitted inside the Nutcracker Market.Wheelchairs and walkers are allowed.