What to buy and not buy in May

With summer just around the corner, you may be tempted to cash-in on some deals. But according to NerdWallet you may want to hold off on some of those offers.May is the prime month to buy furniture and appliances.You can thank the Memorial Day sales for this one. Although the holiday falls on May 28, you'll likely see sales begin a week earlier.You'll also get your best savings on spring apparel this month. Since these warmer-weather styles have been on the racks for some time now, retailers are likely to bring down the prices.But you'll want to hold off on purchasing that summertime bathing suit. May is one month too early to see those steep savings.Pass on the home electronics. You're more than likely going to get bigger and better savings leading up to Black Friday in November.