What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

This year, dozens of retailers will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

Stores have announced their plans to either start Black Friday early or remain closed for Thanksgiving.

Many national retailers want to give their employees and customers a chance to enjoy Thanksgiving Day with their families without having to worry about working and shopping. REI announced it will yet again close on Black Friday in addition to Thanksgiving as part of its #OptOutside campaign.

Others, though, are seeking to entice shoppers into their stores on Thanksgiving with big deals. Some will be opening in the evening while others, like Walmart, will be open all day.

Toys R Us said that it would open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving for "30 continuous hours of holiday shopping" while Target said it will be open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving to "accommodate guests who make Black Friday shopping part of their Thanksgiving tradition, and reflect when the retailer has seen the most shopping in its stores for the past several years."

OPEN THANKSGIVING
Banana Republic
Bass Pro Shops
Belk - Open at 4 p.m.
Best Buy - Open at 5 p.m.
Big Lots - Open at 7 a.m.
Cabela's
CVS
Dick's Sporting Goods - Open at 6 p.m.
GameStop - Open at 4 p.m.
Gap
JCPenney - Open 2 p.m.
KMart - Open 6 a.m.
Macy's - Open at 5 p.m.
Old Navy - Open at 3 p.m.
ShopKo - Open at 4 p.m.
Simply Mac
Spring Mobile AT&T
Target - Open at 6 p.m.
ThinkGeek - Open at 6 p.m.
Toys R Us - Open at 5 p.m.
Walmart - Open all day, Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m.

CLOSED THANKSGIVING

Ace Hardware
Academy Sports + Outdoors
American Girl Stores
AT&T
Athleta
Barnes & Noble
BJ's Wholesale Club
Burlington
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Dillard's

DSW - Designer Shoe Warehouse
Fort Western
Guitar Center
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
Joann
Lowe's
Marshalls
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports

Publix
Sam's Club
Shoe Carnival
Sierra Trading Post
Staples
Stein Mart
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Company

CLOSED THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY

REI
