Wedding bouquets for half cost at new shop in the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- June is the start of wedding season and if you're a bride, you know the cost of flowers can break the bank.We found a business that not only can help you choose your color palette, but also teach you how to do your own arrangements and save big.Chloe and Regan of Picked Flower Company in the Heights specialize in teaching floral newbies.They offer two-hour classes for as low as $65 that teach everything from flower arrangements and boutonnieres, to wearable flower crowns.You can also walk in and create your own arrangement on the spot and pay by the stem, setting your own budget."For our wedding a la carte menu, you can go online and select your color palette and select your prices for everything. Centerpieces and bouquets start at $65. It's very easy, so you don't have to do the mood boards with your florist," said Chloe Stagner, founder and co-owner of Picked Flower Company.Picked Flower Company is hosting their grand opening on Saturday, June 8 starting at 10 a.m. They are located at 1120 W 15th 1/2 Street in the Heights.The first person in the door will get a free arrangement with specials and discounts running all weekend long.