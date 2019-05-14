Rent designer jewelry for only $29 a month

Gone are the days of paying full price for designer jewelry. Now, you can borrow any piece you want, for as long as you want, starting at just $29 a month."It'd be cool to rent it only when you need it and then not have to commit to it fully if you can't," said shopper Dorse Miranda-Campo.Switch is a fashionista's dream come true. You choose any piece of designer jewelry you want starting at $29 a month for one piece, $49 a month for two pieces, or $69 a month for three pieces at one time.You can choose from dozens of designers like Chanel, Christian Dior or Chloe.We ordered a few pieces and although we loved them, they weren't exactly what we expected.The Gucci brooch is much smaller than we anticipated, but the dimensions are listed so make sure you pay extra attention.If you really love an item, you can buy it at a special discount.A David Yurman bracelet can be rented for $29 a month or buy it for $455. That's more than a $200 savings over retail.You can cancel anytime, exchange anytime as often as you want, and it's free shipping both ways.