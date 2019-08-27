SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- There's nothing like the start of high school football season.
But for all of us Texans, Homecoming is about more than just winning a game.
It's about mums. You know, those huge corsages high school girls wear to football games and school.
"I have two sayings. Bigger isn't always better, even though this is Texas. The second thing I say is that I don't do gaudy," explained Misty Odenweller.
Odenweller started making homecoming mums nine years ago.
Now, she has her own company, appropriately called Mumstrocities by Misty.
Each mum is personally made to reflect the high schooler's interests.
Some of her mums weigh up to 15 pounds, and the really intricate ones can cost up to $600.
"You're probably putting in about 18 hours from start to finish," she said. "None of us can give you an exact time because we work on them all year."
More info: www.mumstrocitiesbymisty.com
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
It's Homecoming mum season!
FALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News