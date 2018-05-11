STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Local YouTube star goes dumpster diving for free high-end cosmetics

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pasadena YouTube star says his dumpster diving has turned up a treasure trove of goods, especially cosmetics.

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pasadena YouTube star says his dumpster diving has turned up a treasure trove of goods, especially cosmetics.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., meet another professional dumpster diver who takes his job to the next level - one that netted him $100,000 in one year.

With more than 31,000 subscribers, Rich Lux is hoping to be a YouTube star.

His passion is makeup and fashion, especially high-end and luxury products. He likes to test those products and review them for his followers.
"My favorite brands are Givenchy and Chanel," Lux said.

But since Lux doesn't have a big budget, he goes dumpster diving for some cosmetics.

We went along with him on a trip to the Ulta dumpster.

"Here you go. Let's see what we can find," Lux said. "We're looking for luxury makeup, Miss Thing."

We scored big after diving into the second dumpster.
While Lux says that some people rolling by his dumpster diving hauls give him the side-eye...

"Look. I am not bothered, Miss Thing. People are looking at me like I am crazy but I am getting the deals - expired make up companies throw away and you can get it in the dumpster for free," Lux said.

From the Dollar Store dumpster to diving behind the Ulta, Lux said he has not been bothered by authorities.

"The worse thing that could happen is if a security guard or a police officer tells you to get off the property. That's pretty much it. You just have to respect it and leave," Lux said.
We don't recommend that you try this, because there are trespassing signs on some properties.

Waste Management responds:
Since our story aired, Waste Management responded with a warning to think twice before you go dumpster diving for these high-end cosmetics.

Greta Calvery of Waste Management public affairs says "it is a massive understatement to say that 'there are risks.'"

"In fact, people are gravely injured and people die. It's more than a risk, it is a very sad reality," Calvery writes to Eyewitness News. "Families are torn apart and our hearts break when that happens. And in our industry, it happens."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumerstretch your dollaryoutubesave moneybuzzworthyPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston
Rating the best food options if you eat breakfast on-the-go
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More stretch your dollar
SHOPPING
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Don't let these tax-free weekend mistakes cost you
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
More Shopping
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News