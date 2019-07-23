New Houston store offering 70 percent off designer goods

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5385369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom and daughter work together to open dream boutique in Pearland.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a new consignment shop where you can find designer goods at a deep discount.'First Dibs Consignment Shop' is a family-owned business in the Memorial area that resells and consigns your gently-worn designer clothing.The shop has everything from earrings and necklaces by Stella and Dot and Kendra Scott, to dresses, and purses fit for any budget. Their merchandise is up to 70 percent off retail value. Those prices mean you can get dresses for $4, or you can spend all the way up to $500 for designer shoes and purses.For example, they have a Gucci purse worth $300, but you can get it 50 percent off on Thursday.'First Dibs Consignment Shop' will have its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everything with a white sticker is 50 percent off. Everything with a yellow sticker is 70 percent off.Arrive early to make sure you get first dibs on all the inventory. You can also follow the shop on Instagram for a first look at what's coming into the store.