SAVE BIG: Get your favorite clothes to fit perfectly as little as $5

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to make alterations to a few of your items this summer, we have you covered.The Art Institute of Houston is breaking down the cost you should expect to pay when it comes to alterations.First, you should go big but not too big."You don't want to go more than two sizes up. Three sizes is way too large, it might actually alter the look of the garment," said Stacy Williams Guerra, Professor at the Art Institute of Houston.ABC13 consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez found a $2 dress from a Family Thrift Outlet in the Heights, and decided to get it altered."The only thing I would probably do is take up the bags," said Guerra. "I would have to take off the sleeves for around $20."Secondly, if you needed to get a garment taken in, you may have to consider a few things."You can do a take in at the sides or princess seam for $15 to $20. If it's not lined or if it's lined, the price could double," said Guerra.When it comes to getting a hem, length doesn't matter."You have to wear the shoes that you plan on wearing with those pants," said Guerra.A stop stitch hem is for jeans, which should cost about $5. A blind hem is for slacks, which will run you $10.But when it comes to blazers, try to find one that doesn't have buttons on the plaque. The alterations should cost you about $10.If you're trying to save big on alterations, head over to the Art Institute for $5 alterations.For more information on getting your alterations done by the Art Institute of Houston, email runwaysociety@gmail.com or all Laura Waldusky at 800-275-4244.You can also drop by classroom 204 at the Art Institute on Mondays or Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.