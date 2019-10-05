jobs

Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season

Macy's plans to hire 80,000 employees for the upcoming 2019 holiday season.

The company is hiring for positions in Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores, call centers and distribution or fulfillment centers.

Approximately 30,000 of the 80,000 jobs will be based in fulfillment facilities in Arizona, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia, California, Texas, New Jersey and Maryland.

One thousand people will be hired to assist customers via telephone, email and online chat from service centers in Ohio, Florida and Arizona.

One thousand more will be hired to help with the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and other holiday events.

There will be a national hiring event on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. held at all stores, call centers and distribution/fulfillment centers.

Interested candidates can apply 24/7 at macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com
