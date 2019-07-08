Shopping

Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns even without a box

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Online shopping is convenient for everything except for the returns. Trying to find a box, print the label and driving to the package store can be a hassle.

Now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's and you don't even need a box. The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.

Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids' worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you're returning.

There are 11 Kohl's stores in the Houston-area.

You can find a full list of local stores here.

Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.

You can find out more about this new program here.

RELATED:
Bride saves money by only using Amazon for $3,000 wedding
EMBED More News Videos

Ashley Hicks is a new bride married on June 8, 2019.



Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day
EMBED More News Videos

Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day: Watch the report from Action News at 6 a.m. on June 26, 2019.



Amazon plans one-day shipping for its Prime members
EMBED More News Videos

Amazon offering one-day delivery to Prime members

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazononline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News