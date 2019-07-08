Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns even without a box

Now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's and you don't even need a box. The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.
Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids' worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you're returning.
There are 11 Kohl's stores in the Houston-area.
You can find a full list of local stores here.
Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.
You can find out more about this new program here.
