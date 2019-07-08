Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns even without a box

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5377160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ashley Hicks is a new bride married on June 8, 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Online shopping is convenient for everything except for the returns. Trying to find a box, print the label and driving to the package store can be a hassle.Now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl's and you don't even need a box. The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free.Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids' worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you're returning.There are 11 Kohl's stores in the Houston-area.Eligible items are accepted whether or not they're still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.