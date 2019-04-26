Amazon will soon promise free one-day delivery to its Prime members.
The company's two-day shipping offer has been one of its most popular features for its Prime membership, which costs $119 per year.
Amazon isn't saying when the change will begin. However, the company is actively adding products to its one-day shipping list.
The company hopes this will allow it to better compete with Walmart and Target, where customers can order online and pick up at the store.
Amazon plans one-day shipping for its Prime members
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News