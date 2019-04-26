Shopping

Amazon plans one-day shipping for its Prime members

Amazon will soon promise free one-day delivery to its Prime members.

The company's two-day shipping offer has been one of its most popular features for its Prime membership, which costs $119 per year.

Amazon isn't saying when the change will begin. However, the company is actively adding products to its one-day shipping list.

The company hopes this will allow it to better compete with Walmart and Target, where customers can order online and pick up at the store.
