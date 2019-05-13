Is the Walmart Kidbox styling service worth it? We put it to the test

Walmart has partnered with Kidbox to introduce their first kids' subscription clothing box. ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca tried it out with her 4-year-old daughter Emery to see if it lives up to the hype.
Walmart customers just need to fill out a style quiz to order a Kidbox.
"I love that you get to pick out your outfits and I get to have my daughter right there. She's at the age where she does have an opinion," said Elita.
You create a personalized style box which includes four to five fashion items from more than 120 premium kids' brands including BCBG, Puma and more.
"I have to admit, I was a little shocked to see what kind of brand names were in this box. Jessica Simpson, French Toast, these are items you're paying $40-50 at a department store. To see them more than half that cost, I think that is great," said Elita.
You'll only pay for what you love. There isn't a styling fee, zero commitment and free shipping both ways.
"The one thing I love about Kidbox -- the price! Four to five outfits for less than $50. You can't get that anywhere else," said Elita.
If you keep the entire box, you'll get items 50 percent off. That's just $48 for the entire box.
For every box purchased, a new clothing item will be given to a child who really needs it through a charity of your choice.
"I also like the charitable feature that it offers. You keep those clothes, but you're also giving back to other kids that need clothes," said Elita.
Kidbox is available for girls sizes 0 to 14 and boys 0 to 16 and includes a range of items from sweaters and denim to dresses and graphic tees.
You can get started here.
