WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

14 gifts you can give your best friends to show appreciation

ByChi Tran KTRK logo
Thursday, November 9, 2023 8:49PM
decorations, mini potato, pan, bath gift set
These are the best gifts for friends in 2023.
creativeContent

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*.

You can show your love to friends in many non-material ways, but gifts are always appreciated. These gifts are perfect for your friend, whether it's their birthday, a friend anniversary or a time to celebrate your bond and connection.

Home and Comfort

Amazon

Adult Mens Plush Fleece Bathrobe

  • $18.98
    If your friend doesn't own a bathrobe, this is the one to get them. It even comes in green and red just in time for the holidays.
    Amazon

    Mini Positive Potato

    • $9.99
      It's a mini positive potato, don't leave it behind and make it a mini sad potato.
      Pottery Barn

      2023 Enamel Frame Ornament

      • $12.50 to $25
        These enameled decorations allow you to put treasured memories and photos inside them for the Christmas tree. Your gratitude to your friends cannot get sweeter than that.
        Amazon

        NEST Fragrance Reed Diffusers

        • $60
          Reed diffusers are a must-have for any bathrooms, adding to the ambiance and keeping your space smelling clean.
          27% off
          Amazon

          BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner

          • $89
          • $123.59
            The little cleaner that could! Bissell's Little Green takes up little to no space and has specialized tools to clean the nooks and crannies of your house, so get one for your friends at 27% off.
            48% off
            Walmart

            VONMAY Women's Fuzzy Slippers

            • $16.99
            • $32.99
              I love me some slippers, and these VONMAY fuzzy home booties are the most comfortable ones I've tried so far. Get them while they're nearly 50% off.

              Gift Sets

              12% off
              Walmart

              Shea Butter Hand Lotion Set

              • $10.99
              • $12.56
                Spa Luxetique's Shea Butter Hand Lotion Set is a great gift set for friends worried about dry hands and cracked skins this winter, with diverse scents such as lavender, cherry blossom and green tea.
                12% off
                Amazon

                Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set

                • $28.99
                • $32.99
                  Movie nights are getting even classier with this amazing popcorn gift set, perfect for friends and family gatherings.
                  12% off
                  Walmart

                  Philosophy Congrats! Shower Gel, Shampoo & Bubble Bath Gift Set

                  • $28.99
                  • $32.99
                    Philosophy's gift sets are always the best, and this value 3-piece bathing set is the best congratulations you could give a friend.
                    Walmart

                    APOTHEKE Winter Ceramic Candle Bundle

                    • $132
                      APOTHEKE candles will elevate your house scent, and their Winter Ceramic Bundle is just the right gift set for the special friends in your life.

                      Kitchenware

                      34% off
                      Amazon

                      Our Place Always Pan

                      • $99
                      • $150
                        This is the gift that never fails! I have chosen this for housewarmings and celebrations, and it is simply a perfect gift that is both aesthetic and useful.
                        Amazon

                        Vegetable Chopper

                        • $29.99
                          This vegetable slicer-chopper is a must-have in the kitchen. It has helped me and my roommate streamline our meal prep processes and added a healthy chunk of minced veggies into my diet.
                          25% off
                          Amazon

                          For Days 8-piece Porcelain Set

                          • $101.25
                          • $135
                            This 8-piece porcelain set with many different sizes will help take your friends' fridge organization to the next level. Get this limited-time 25% deal.
                            21% off
                            Amazon

                            Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte

                            • $21.95
                            • $27.95
                              It's a Le Creuset product, of course it's amazing. This mini cocotte can handle any stew, soup or holiday roast chicken, for all your friend gatherings.

                              *By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

                              Report a correction or typo
                              Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
                              Watch Live
                              ON NOW