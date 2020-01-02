Houston grandmother Owena McHenry found shot to death in bed

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for the person who killed a 78-year-old grandmother inside her southeast Houston home.

Police say Owena McHenry's body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 5800 block of Flamingo Drive by her daughter and grandson. Authorities say McHenry was found in the bedroom of her home with a gunshot wound to the head. Just hours earlier, she had reported a shooting at her house.

Police say as people were ringing in the New Year, someone sneaked into McHenry's backyard and fired seven shots into her bedroom. Before her death, she told her neighbor about the frightening close call.

"She said somebody shot through my window. She said, 'If I would have been laying on that side where I usually lay, I would have been dead,'" recalled Cheryl Godfrey, McHenry's friend.

Police now believe the same person returned to kill her.

"We believe the same shooter may have returned this evening to finish what they started on New Year's Eve," said Detective Michael Arrington with Houston police homicide division. "Nothing was stolen or looted so it does look like someone wanted to kill her, but we don't know why at this time."

According to investigators, McHenry's grandson was going to stay the night with her but when they arrived at her home it was too late. They believe she was killed during a five-and-a-half-hour window, between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

McHenry's family told police she had lived in that home for over 50 years and described her as a very generous person who was well-loved by her neighbors.

"I am just heartbroke. She was someone special."

Police are asking for witnesses who saw vehicles or anyone walking around on New Year's Eve to call Crime Stoppers or HPD homicide.

SEE ALSO:
Family matriarch likely killed by celebratory gunfire in N. Harris Co.

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woman shotshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News