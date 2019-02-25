Suspected drunk driver slams into DPS patrol car, killing tow truck driver in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is expected to be charged with killing a wrecker driver in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a patrol car then a tow truck operator, killing him.

Galveston police are waiting for 52-year-old Dianna Hoyler to be released from the hospital to arrest her. She is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Gary Dubose was helping DPS troopers clear a scene near the Gulf Freeway and Teichman Road on Saturday.

Investigators say Hoyler slammed into a DPS patrol car, narrowly missing the trooper, before hitting Dubose.

The trooper tried to save him, but he died at the hospital.

Dubose drove for All American Towing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtow truckGalveston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
Aliens? Another strange light streaks across Hockley sky
Uncle J.J. Watt and Aunt Kealia report for duty
NASA and SpaceX to launch Dragon Capsule on Saturday
Two new rides for thrill seekers at HLSR Carnival
Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting
Guard shot protecting California news crew robbed at gunpoint
Show More
No concrete proposals passed during pope's sex abuse summit
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Oscar looks for less
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Lady Gaga shines at Oscars in dress by Texas designer
More News