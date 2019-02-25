An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a patrol car then a tow truck operator, killing him.Galveston police are waiting for 52-year-old Dianna Hoyler to be released from the hospital to arrest her. She is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter.Gary Dubose was helping DPS troopers clear a scene near the Gulf Freeway and Teichman Road on Saturday.Investigators say Hoyler slammed into a DPS patrol car, narrowly missing the trooper, before hitting Dubose.The trooper tried to save him, but he died at the hospital.Dubose drove for All American Towing.