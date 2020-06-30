Shooting victim slams car into COVID-19 testing line at Walgreens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to find more details after a man who was shot slammed his car into a line for COVID-19 testing in southeast Houston.It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on Broadway and Bellfort.Officers at the scene said they found a red car crashed into the back of a pickup truck in a Walgreens parking lot.The driver of the red car appeared to have a gunshot wound to his back. Police say that after the shooting, the victim drove through the bushes and slammed into the truck.Houston police say the truck that was hit was in line for COVID-19 testing that Walgreens will be providing throughout the day.The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.