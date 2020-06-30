Shooting victim slams car into COVID-19 testing line at Walgreens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to find more details after a man who was shot slammed his car into a line for COVID-19 testing in southeast Houston.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on Broadway and Bellfort.

Officers at the scene said they found a red car crashed into the back of a pickup truck in a Walgreens parking lot.

The driver of the red car appeared to have a gunshot wound to his back. Police say that after the shooting, the victim drove through the bushes and slammed into the truck.

Houston police say the truck that was hit was in line for COVID-19 testing that Walgreens will be providing throughout the day.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronavirus testingwalgreensshootingman shotcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. mask order expires today, extension likely
Residents find out today if they get money from relief fund
Clerk kills man who opened fire at him, police say
LIVE | Dr. Fauci, health officials testify before Senate committee
Man drowns in deep end of N Harris Co. backyard pool
New Whataburger menu item has fans' mouths watering
Dust returns, rain chances increasing for July 4th
Show More
Mayor Turner places 3 businesses on 'wall of shame'
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Why toilet paper may be harder to find at H-E-B again
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Dangers of wade pools and small children
More TOP STORIES News